Transcript for 'Green new deal' protests on Capitol Hill

I'm John Parkinson at the capitol were hundreds of pro environment activists lobbied lawmakers today. Urging democratic leaders to endorse a green new deal as they sweep into power in the 116 congress early next year. Staging sit ins at the congressional offices and Nancy Pelosi Steny Hoyer and Jim McGovern. Protesters called for a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Urging democratic leaders to leverage their power in the 116 congress to enact green legislative proposals championed by progressives. One demonstrator I spoke to an eighteen year old named Jeremy Ornstein from Watertown Massachusetts. Called on house democratic leaders to quote step up and support the green new deal the Democrats. Kent might might say that there are kind of champions but they've got stepped up and back at green new deal if they want to prove it. Pelosi who's facing a test of her leadership she build support towards her own bid for house speaker. Has already announced plans to reconvene a select committee on climate change in the next congress. Capitol police eventually moved into position caressing a 138 activists who were demonstrating a lawfully. For ABC news live I'm John Parkinson at the capitol.

