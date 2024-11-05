What's happening in the Trump, Harris inner circles

ABC News’ John Santucci and Zohreen Shah report on what the candidates’ camps are saying on Election Day.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live