Harris campaign sr. advisor on Walz’s message to turn speech into action

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Ian Sams, spokesperson for the Harris campaign, on the nation’s introduction to Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and what he brings to the Democratic ticket.

August 22, 2024

