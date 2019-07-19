Transcript for Hed: Ilhan Omar took the stage at a town hall in her district to a standing ovation

I'm Ben Siegel Hewlett ABC news live in Minneapolis Minnesota we are in the congressional district. For congresswoman ill hunt Omar who has been subject to racist attacks from president trump this entire week. Last night there were chants of send her back the Somali born US citizen to the congresswoman in a campaign rally for the president. In the North Carolina she returned to her district today to a hero's welcome at the airport a huge rally in place for her price by supporters and she came here today prayed Medicare for all town hall that's the progressive idea. Pushed by senator Bernie Sanders to overhaul the health care system in this country she's a big supporter of that but she had this to say about this week's controversy. Right after she came on stage to a standing ovation. People that are trying to distract us now. But I want you all to know that we are not going to let down. A I'm going to continue to do the work on behalf of does that. Because you all send you to Washington to do the important work of progress seeing our country. And this community has really rallied around congresswoman Omar. We spoke to several constituents of hers from all different backgrounds. Well I think it's important that we we show up and in support. Feel. Omar and also integrated health care the. New supporter. Been very understanding and falling like Medicare for all in light all the different sort of other politicians you've been putting forth a policy Kerry Sanders and all women serving plate and. We're or thrown you know. Pitch for it and I sort of distinct legs and vision. All of his supporters like all the chanting and all that stuff it's like it's such writings. It's so just spiteful and hateful and just think it's it's it's politics at its late tonight. They all support Omar they were all moved and angered in different ways by what the president said this week. These his initial tweet telling Omar to go back to to look the country that she came from. That bother people who were born and other countries who are now in the United States and it bother people whose grandparents came to the United States several generations ago so this is summits has struck a nerve. In this country in this community and now everybody is standing behind this congresswoman. Now that she's back home again I'm Ben Siegel here watching ABC news life.

