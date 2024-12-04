Hegseth continues defiance in defense secretary fight

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, remains defiant as new misconduct allegations are causing growing concern among Republican lawmakers.

December 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live