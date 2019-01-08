Now Playing: Harris, Biden face off again in 2nd Democratic debate

Now Playing: New HHS plan could lower drug prices

Now Playing: Democratic Presidential Debate: Moments that mattered from night 2

Now Playing: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris ready for rematch at Democratic debate

Now Playing: Protesters block tunnel before debate, demand #DignityNotDeportation

Now Playing: Tiny homes project in Detroit tackles homelessness

Now Playing: Health care takes center stage as key debate topic

Now Playing: Key swing district in spotlight ahead of 2020 presidential election

Now Playing: Carson speaks in Baltimore defending Pres. Trump in midst of 'racist' Twitter attacks

Now Playing: Highlights from Beto O'Rourke and Bernie Sanders' campaign trails

Now Playing: 2020 Dem candidates Buttigieg, Warren, Klobuchar in their own words

Now Playing: Ocasio-Cortez responds to critics in Democratic debate

Now Playing: Night 1 of July 2019’s Democratic debate: Who were the winners and losers?

Now Playing: Second Democratic debate highlights and what to look for on night 2

Now Playing: Sec. Ben Carson compares Baltimore to cancer patient dressed in a 'nice suit'

Now Playing: Health care takes center stage at 1st night of Democratic debates

Now Playing: Democrats split on policy plans

Now Playing: Judge dismisses DNC suit vs Russia, Wikileaks

Now Playing: New law would require Trump to release tax returns