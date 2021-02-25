House GOP leaders clash over Trump at CPAC

Former President Donald Trump was the subject of an awkward clash Wednesday between House GOP leaders over his speaking at CPAC this weekend.
02/25/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for House GOP leaders clash over Trump at CPAC
The growing divided the Republican Party gets on display as leaders disagree on the role former president trump should play trumpet speaking at sea packed. Questions about his appearance at the conservative conference led to this awkward moment on Capitol Hill yesterday. This is yet. They're like he's that president Johnson and the extent quick enough. Separate felony every six. And he plane home return. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was among ten house Republicans who voted to impeach truck.

