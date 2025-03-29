Global protests targeting Tesla

Around the world, demonstrators gathered for so-called "Tesla Takedowns," as Tesla is already facing acts of vandalism.

March 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live