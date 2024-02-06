House to vote on GOP-led push to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas over border

Republicans have a razor-thin three-vote majority in the House, and at least one member of the conference has said he is against impeaching Mayorkas: Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado.

February 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live