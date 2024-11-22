Cracks in the Crown: Troubles Inside Miss Universe and Miss USA

Impact x Nightline looks into allegations of bullying and harassment within the Miss USA organization. The co-owners of the parent organization, Miss Universe, face lawsuits alleging wrongdoing.

November 22, 2024

