Steve Ganyard on Russia’s long-range nuclear capable missiles

Military analyst Steve Ganyard discusses the possible impact of long-range nuclear missiles if targeted toward Ukraine, and the White House’s growing concern of Putin’s actions.

November 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live