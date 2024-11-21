Cities fear an economic doom loop as offices sit empty

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous traveled to Boston, where vacant office buildings are being turned into apartments with many employees still working from home, while small businesses struggle.

November 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live