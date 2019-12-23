Transcript for Impeachment battle continues

Now to the renew calls for impeachment with witnesses fuel by newly released White House emails they showed the order to withhold military eighteen just ninety minutes. After president prompt and Ukrainian president hung up the phone in July. ABC's rear Marshall has the latest from Washington create a good morning. Kenneth good morning to you and those emails were heavily redacted but they provide new details on the timeline when it comes to the aid to Ukraine. And with those emails mean a new calls for officials on them to testify. As Republicans and Democrats continue to spar over impeachment they had to rush. To this impeachment vote in that all of sudden she's sitting on it if he really believes it's then it's then McCall's. The president on his State's ordered his top people who were in the room who know how firsthand knowledge not to testify. New di gels from new emails filling in the entire minor events surrounding the freezing and nearly 400 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Just 91 minutes after the now infamous phone call between president Robin Ukraine's president Michael Duffy a senior official with the promise of management and budget. He not the Pentagon to please hold off on that lending to Ukraine requesting they keep it quiet given the sensitive nature of the request. The 146. Pages of heavily redacted emails also shows the president of first inquiring about the aid weeks prior. And they were obtained by the sender republic integrity following a federal judge's ruling not by congress which so why does continues to refuse to cooperate west. But Duffy is one of the four witnesses who Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he wants to hear from during the senate trial. Until we hear from the witnesses. Until we get the documents. The American people will correctly as soon. That those blocking their testimony. Were aiding and abetting a coverup. On the campaign trail though impeachment not part of the candidates case. Yeah. Making a final pre holiday blitz through the hot guys stage with a cock is just weeks away. Voters lining up to see this South Bend mayor's lead thirty event that I and children. When he hears my would be asked to thank you took new heat until past debates. Parents just recently had a fund raiser. That was held any wind cave. Full of crystals I MB literally the only person on this stage who's not a millionaire ordering. And as they continue to buy for their party's nomination to take on president John here in Washington impeachment continues to be at a standstill lawmakers are out on recess but the majority and minority leader continue to have a stalemate. Over the call for witnesses. Kenneth Tony Garcia Wilson with the new year brings.

