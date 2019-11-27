Transcript for Impeachment battle continues, Amazon warehouse safety, Thanksgiving on 2020 trail

Hello everyone I'm Mary Alice parks this is the briefing room in our Washington. Tomorrow's Thanksgiving we are obviously grateful for you look I'm very grateful for all the amazing staff that worked to put on this show every day. Our reporters here they're covering every twist and turn in the nation's capital. Sort of an important conversation coming up a missile that grant talked to an expert. About how to talk to your family about politics. That's an easy need to say the Lisa stay here for that. Plus what twice when he candidate is RD cooking today she's letting us into our kitchen you see there's senator Harris a little teaser we'll see what she is. Making and her plans to campaign through the holiday. But first an important updates on the impeachment inquiry. Congress might be out this week but nonetheless they are pushing forward in the fast moving impeachment inquiry it's. The House Judiciary Committee announced a hearing next week. They're gonna talk to legal experts about the constitutional standard. For impeachment I'm joined by two of our White House reporters to help break down all of the news Jordan's belts here at me in DC. And we have Rachel Scott who's in mar a Lagos and traveling with the president there you are Rachel. I know that you are also with the president his rally just last night he had some colorful language on impeachment Rachel what was that all about. Pay act colorful to say the least Mary out language that I unfortunately can not. Repeat here to our viewers on television but. The red and essentially said to his supporters last night case closed he believed after all of the impeachment hearings last night that the case is closing that this. In the Democrats pledged to up and the point one election they think that he thinks that they aren't happy with the results let's when he sixteen election. But the strategy of this is quite interesting here right he is. Making his supporters believe he wants his supporters to believe that this is not just an attack on his presidency but this is an attack against all of them together he believes. But the Democrats are pushing this agenda without any evidence he specifically report or he risks specifically. I drew attention to some prince testimony Borden summoned testimony what she said that. The president told him that he didn't want any quid pro quo when he said listen after I saw that on television he's I want to turn off the TV because it was. Case close Mary Alice. And we know that was not called ambassadors Sunderland said. Jordan he. Also made a point yesterday I'm sir surprising everyone by trying to distance himself from his own lawyer full I was president reduced price and that what was he trying to accomplish. Mary us I don't think anyone who's been watching this president Bernie is significantly that time was surprised but you're right and what's significant I think we actually. I have a clip of it ready to out. What was very. Giuliani doing in Ukraine on your behalf. What you have to ask that duty but lose any other -- David Hill. He didn't direct tend to go to Ukraine who do any thing or put our. The director but he needs. He is saying he is a war here where he's a warrior. Yet Mary house of course is was very significant because this is the first time we've actually heard the president try to put some distance between himself and Rudy Giuliani. I think he did something similar over call with Michael Cullen back when this stormy Daniels scandal and those types. Payments started breaking started to distance himself from. Him after he had been so close. And of course this is something we know has been on Rudy Giuliani's mind as well. He recently said that he has an insurance policy if the president decides to throw him under the bus. We're out here later said he was being sarcastic but no doubt this is a cloud hanging over the president's personal lawyer who had a president they're distancing himself from Giuliani. Thank you to know he was not two but we saw that rev transcripts from the White House where the president. Sense of the Ukrainian leader tucked it talk to my pal gritty he's the one that knows what's up. Yes it Gordon silence at this thing think that at Rudy Giuliani with epicenter about the S and he was told work with Brittany. Were also. Hearings and more from anonymous I know that you wrote a story just today about. That ounce in an insider in the white who's who's out of the new book said that he or she might reveal their identity. Yeah this person that they don't intend to stay anonymous for ever actually teens that they intends to go public before the 20/20 election. They said the president we'll hear from them in their own. Name at that time they also. Said this was during a Redick chat that this anonymous operative last night said that there are other people in the administration considering adding their own voices. I didn't shared concern about the president's fitness for us that's really interesting and a you have. A piece of on that right now if we celebrate children's before we let you go you're any bear with the president. In Florida over the holiday what does he have planned. All the president is now officially in a Florida resident rates or even last night's rally was it was penned his homecoming rally here is so. We know the president will be enjoying some sunshine I can imagine it's quite warm here Mary Alice and I'll be spending the Thanksgiving now holiday here. And well I am jealous of the warm weather that looks apps a lovely thank you Rachel. Thank you Jordan. And not a lot of people also have shopping on the mind this holiday season and ever went going to be hitting those Black Friday sales everywhere. In the middle all of that though there are some alarming headlines from one major retailer. Amazon we're joined by my wish waiter who's a reporter with digital trends my aunt they so much for coming on there's a lot of questions. Especially about the human coal that workers Amazon might be tanked to keep. The mega online retailers prices so low and you have a story out today tells let more about. This. Absolutely we saw how and earlier this. Is shootings coincidentally. Related that happens same time. Lana was wanted this at Eckstein out which is a coalition and a thirty different. It. It's. Really ranging. Immigrant advocates seat Hugh warehouse workers union is. And everything in between coming together to say Amazon interest people Amazon has communities may need UE stock. At the same time there was I report dropped anchor economic roundtable. That was a look at Amazon. Pat is specifically in the Southern California our region in four counties one of which and teams and you know at least I'm and and it comes into communities build warehouses comments at jobs and economic. Ber of these communities. And basically what this report is saying is now none of that is true Amazon acts on Munis a lot of money environmental impact and impact on the lives she used to work there and it's all just detrimental. -- does has responded saying. All of this isn't true but it raises a lot of questions especially this it interesting timing that's happened. Right the fort. Yeah I was reading a story from the Atlantic there center for investigative reporting. That got at the high rates of injuries that Amazon warehouse workers are experiencing. There's a headline from the Atlantic article out this week saying this holiday season Amazon will move millions of packages at a dizzying speed and internal reports suggest. That's the convenience is coming at the expense of the worker in that story. There's there's quotes from Amazon workers that talk about having to scanned packages every eleven seconds and having disciplinary action if they don't. Meet quotas have you good writing to any of this in your own reporting. Well that's according that's been out or buried my time this is really the latest and always seen is it's a hatter. Workers in these warehouse is coming or at saint. Did this looks like a used EC headline in the hot and Atlanta New York Times previously. Making similar allegations that it almost inhumane the weighty workers are treated now Amazon of course has also responds these allegations saying we care workers a fair wage H error and they Eric. But that doesn't really explain why especially this economic roundtable said. You know a lot of these Amazon workers are living below the poverty line and some of them are living just. There's strong evidence and homelessness among a lot of dense housing insecurity or living adequate housing. There's strong evidence and homelessness among a lot of dense housing insecurity or living adequate housing. This is. Like I said pattern allegations that's come out that. You know it it is coincidental timing it being just the Black Friday and Black Friday is when I am as Amazon's two biggest retail days of the year. And so what happens next is their conversation among. Workers about how to respond to some these conditions in warehouses heating there'll be more investigative reporting on this front. That's an excellent question animal. When I talk to activists our I report that I did what they've said is was and we're not you are all a year and that would be. Nearly upon us huge it touches every aspect lives and Americans loan easy cheap consumer. Honestly you know winning year your rush you something cheaper just last Amazon kind of thing. Barry Barry attempt. What they're looking for is to change the congress station. You know it's great that we can get sucks a fat added that we express our actions or holidays with stock. But they want you start thinking humans hole is a little bit fatter and as you yourself said it is that this heat of the this shifting that is what is having this whole. Yeah wallet insisting reporting. And using article that you had up today. My it she waiter with digital trends he's been tracking all the ins and outs of such a big. Retailer that is just dominating in that space thank you so much for joining us breaking out down I appreciate it. It. We turn onto another rather troubling story according to a new report from the department of homeland security's inspector general. DHS lacks the technology. To keep records of those migrant parents and children who were separated the southern border. Last year quit calling it covers immigration of threats here at ABC credit thank you so much for being with us. So I put up this line from the report that you had flagged earlier. It says that because of IT deficiencies DHS could not confirm the total number of families. Separated during that zero tolerance period. I goes on to talk about basically children network that felt the cracks because of an IT issue what else dealer report. Yet something there are some issues with IT management managing their data systems and basically what the report found is that there were at least 12100 kids. That do you just was not previously able to identify who were separated from their payments that's 12100. Family members who had to get separated as a result of the policy last year. Where everyone who was crossing the border legally was getting referred for criminal prosecution that happen only for about a period of six weeks. And in that time this report has found that CBP and i.'s resources were so overburdened. But they couldn't track people's cases as they proceeded through the immigration process. And of course we've seen the fallout of this over the past year the we've known that they've had trouble tracking these cases as lawsuits have been brought. Against the government for the for the fallout in the trauma that these families faced. And so what does that mean for reuniting the Stanley as we heard the government say that of most of those families were reunited. That they weren't able to keep track of all them is apostle there still. Children were not properly reuniting. Though the government says that everyone who was specifically subject to zero tolerance. Has been. Reunited they've they've been. Could re connected but it. The family separation Finley separation still happen today. In cases where the kid is the government determines that. A parent is not suited to take care of their kid is not happening on the same scale that we saw when the trump administration specifically and implemented a policy. But it happened before and it's happened under the Obama administration as well so it's a bit tricky. To pin down. Exactly who falls under the classification of a family that was. Separated as. As a result of this policy itself now obviously the Department of Homeland Security deals with a lot not only unaccompanied children are failing is crossing the border but. Everything dealing with border security and other threats is there a larger issue here that gets at some kind of technical RIT. Its shortcomings in this department. The larger issue seems to be that the pub this policy itself because it required CBP to round up everyone. And refer all these people that they attained for prosecution had simply overburdened themselves at a time where Peters team. You too much at a time where more and more people were trying to cross the border Seeking Asylum looking for refuge in the US and this policy of trying to detain everyone. And the term administration in driving some of these hardline policy moves has. Has I attempted to go for enforcement measures that they themselves are not resource enough by congress to keep up with. They blame congress all the time for not having the money to extend family detention that's right and to remove the limits on the amount time that kids can be taken. The kids can be held in custody with their parents so some of the things are trying to do they just don't have the resources and it seems like that was the case. Ants are they trying to fixate. The assume moving forward. This there's an an ACLU lawsuit where they're representing the families that were separated. And they are seeking damages from the government they're asking the government to pay for the trauma that they experienced. Because of the separations. That's a that's a class action lawsuit as includes. Hundreds of people that have been separated. I'm sure he'll be tracking that Quinn thank you so much for bringing us the latest. Return now two of the holiday again hopefully a little bit of a lighter note. We are joined by Armando our reporter is there in Iowa who is the winds calm when Harris the senator from California who is campaigning for that early stage and is she cooking up a storm there on island to Armando. Aimee that's right she is cooking up a storm were here in the morning. And senator thank you so much for joining us on ABC news lives. I had my eyes. Hey my time it. And please don't keep you how many keep you know that let you keep working can you show us the operation what is it that you cooking up here at. Making turkeys back so this roasted Turkey and and that's anecdotes. Festivals entering here into stock. I am brining might Turkey but it is right there. I brat and in Iowa and bra color me. Farris. Threw out no love lost. Airline. And make McEntee. We created. She's. A there. And minister apartment. For corporate staffing and make it day before the conference medic and a and then. My preference. A cheese and activities. Thought for today brine my Turkey. Thought for today brine my Turkey. Appointment from red Evans the economic panders to it. At a reduced to. Apparently you definitely can only ask you there's going to be millions of Americans Frederic on the table yet the next couple days. Right and I'm sure politics can become part of that congress'. Is this your way of keeping your message fresh and that those conversations and into those calls. Yeah it lesson I think. This is a very challenging time. I do believe this is a moment where we must. Renew our our. Our commitment to the rule of law to our system of democracy in our system of justice and we can't fight and a and and the integrity of all those things we have to fight for but it's also season. I think requires sense. To merely reflect on all the we have to be thankful for and I'm thankful for so tonight. And I hope that when people sit around the Thanksgiving table width family with friends. And where there may be disagreements that we all time of a little closer in the sense and common. If it's somebody powerful forces in management's Kate division months and really get Americans to each other. We need to heal and done. And so in effect for at democracy though Nelson need to fight for unity. We need to heal and done. And so in effect for at democracy though Nelson need to fight for unity. Senate where you are heading into. No no absolutely absolutely felony suck the operation here. We are headed into the final stretch before the caucus farther ghosts first ballot. Our cats. Eight can you tell me livid about you know what that looks like for you guys for your campaign your strategy that message you're trying to get across in the people each so. We're here in Iowa Brandon Lyon. I have spent the day to day would it island teachers. We have been. Unit knocking on doors and talking with folks and on tomorrow we're gonna do that Turkey trot and view it. Folks it you know in the community and talking about the issues that keep them locked at night that we need to address and you know like I say there's so much about what's at stake right now that represents fight for justice. I think justices on the ballot in two point planning and economic justice. Environmental justice the need to reform our criminal justice system. And done and so I'm here to talk with folks here about these issues and to address positions. Folks it you know in the community and talking about the issues that keep them locked at night that we need to address and you know like I say there's so much about what's at stake right now that represents fight for justice. I think justices on the ballot in two point planning and economic justice. Environmental justice the need to reform our criminal justice system. And done and so I'm here to talk with folks here about these issues and to address positions. You know past couple weeks we've seen Bloomberg joined the race double Patrick joined the race. They're both moderates that the future of the Democratic Party is that message resonating with the American people is that you've seen here in Iowa. I think that they Democratic Party. It has got to continue to represent. The needs of working people we have. So much that is before us that is about fighting for it. Equality and fighting against injustice and that is how I think of what is at stake and I intend to deal leader as acting. On making sure it all people are represented. The priorities of our nation reflect the priorities of every family. Final question for UK's it's the holiday season. What are you most grateful for it this holiday season. And grateful for my family I'm very grateful for my team. And theory grateful. To be an American and annually. In loving country means fighting for the best who aren't and thank you so much for joining speaking at saint. Either throw back to you guys that that's premium hasn't come out as a little bit later on with my and that friends. And now publisher bring you the peace. A home re our monitors DA BC's own reporter there. Ask you know live tough questions in the kitchen keeping up with the senator Armando thank you so much for bringing us that interview a live interview outlook about Madison tenacity. But it teed up our next conversation perfectly as well I you know you heard senator Harris there are talking about bringing attention together. And stealing you've been in this tough divisive time. That's a question I want to pose to doctor dale Wright who's with us a clinical psychologist and the director of research at the American Psychological Association. Hi there doctor ray you've been talking. About Howell in my UK for families to try to avoid politics during the holidays but maybe that's not the best decision and maybe there is an effective way. To house some of these tough conversations. It. Yesterday so I think there are effective ways to have a conversation one is have a plan when he Owens. If you just change some Yeltsin's mind electricity supply and later has to go in get understand where they're coming from and why. Did you. Really and of this needles or it's having a batters in each other. And what a close that polar. On them. I was reading this article let your colored and and the other woman court in it was Lizzie post the great great granddaughter of the edit quit etiquette expert emily's post remember. Being all over any emily's post website to try to plan my friend's wedding anyway she said. That you shouldn't bring up politics at all at the holiday table just artfully dodged a conversation. Sounds like you kind of disagree and a. Sounds like you kind of disagree and a. It's a choice that families have to cameras in cheers to you and I'll talk for politics at the table or they can choose to track Oster. Either choice has both pros and it's really just decision and ask them. And you'd think that it's possible to use this moment to to bring people together. I do I think again if we approach these conversations are actively. That's by trying to listen 0% to being open and some validating. Another person sharing their Carnegie if you don't agree with the these are always that we're able to hear each other share opinions and I think a closer relationships. I'm validating that someone else as saying. It is agree idea I think agrees yeah you know sad families are being torn apart by politics news we need to talk to each other. Now more than ever doctor dale rates a clinical psychologist thank you so much I appreciate. The sentiment we agree. Well happy Thanksgiving to all of you hope that everyone has. Just a wonderful holiday. And that we're grateful for so much here at eighty seats. We back after the holiday you can watch the briefing room every day at 330 and Mary Alice park excellence. Now more than ever doctor dale rates a clinical psychologist thank you so much I appreciate. The sentiment we agree. Well happy Thanksgiving to all of you hope that everyone has. Just a wonderful holiday. And that we're grateful for so much here at eighty seats. We back after the holiday you can watch the briefing room every day at 330 and Mary Alice park excellence.

