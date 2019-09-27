Impeachment explained

More
What it takes to remove a president from office.
2:47 | 09/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Impeachment explained
I want to say. Again to the American people. How profoundly sorry I am. For what I said and did. To trigger these events. And and. I. And I. I. All the decisions I have made in my book of life. I have always pride. Do what was best. The nation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:47","description":"What it takes to remove a president from office.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65911544","title":"Impeachment explained","url":"/Politics/video/impeachment-explained-65911544"}