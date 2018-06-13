Incumbent Mark Sanford loses SC primary to Katie Arrington

More
In her victory speech, the Republican Arrington declared, "We are the party of the president Donald J. Trump."
0:39 | 06/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Incumbent Mark Sanford loses SC primary to Katie Arrington
A clear. High. It. It's true. Actor. And people. Lot there. On we believe that business is not forget it's great job with making more of what they yearn apparently from the burdensome regulations and her three in at eight Ingram. We are the party. Donald.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55857739,"title":"Incumbent Mark Sanford loses SC primary to Katie Arrington","duration":"0:39","description":"In her victory speech, the Republican Arrington declared, \"We are the party of the president Donald J. Trump.\"","url":"/Politics/video/incumbent-mark-sanford-loses-sc-primary-katie-arrington-55857739","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.