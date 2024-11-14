Next LA County district attorney wants to review Menendez brothers' case

Nathan Hochman, who defeated George Gascón in the race to be Los Angeles district attorney, will look closer at the Menendez brothers' case despite Gascón announcing a resentencing.

November 14, 2024

