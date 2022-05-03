Inside the battle over Madison Cawthorn’s congressional race

A slew of Democrats and Republicans are trying to unseat incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and GOP challenger Wendy Nevarez explain why they’re in the race.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live