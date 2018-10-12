Transcript for Inside the Senate office

I mean if you value Rogan on Capitol Hill now one of the coolest parts of covering. There's history everywhere you turn and 96 senators working very always. Into the Oval Office. We're taking you inside one of life where they became prime. I'm here in Russell senate. Office building number 249. This is pat Tim's office now senator from Pennsylvania. But if you belong to Lyndon B Johnson and I'm here with Kate Scott. For the senate historians office Kate. What should people know about LBJ at the president first about before we get into the. Are well LBJ was the 36 pressing the United States he was elected as VP in 1960 became president in 1963. After the assassination of president Kennedy but. He really came onto the national stage as a member of the US so that's an important part of the story that's often overlooked when we consider his political career he comes into the senate in 1949. And quickly he joins the ship it's really a remarkable trajectory he quickly. Is seen it is sort of in the power circle in the United States and it first advance party whip in the Democratic Party and then. Soon as minority leader in the majority leader it's remarkable ride since part of it is due to his personality he was a vary. He was a large person. At all in terms of his physical presence but also in terms of the way that he intimidated members when he was trying to get their voter when he was asking them for a favor. It was known as the Johnson treatment he has this. Towering figure east something like 6263. He would sort of physically lean over the member he was trying to convince to do something and he would lean in you could see them sort of leaning activists from him he wasn't very forceful present it. And part of the reason that he rose so quickly is because of the relationships he developed with some very prominent members hear us primarily his relationship with Richard Russell from Georgia and actual. Temperature. Very they were very close Richard Russell was very proud southerner. At a crude a lot of power was the leader of the so called southern caucus was the group of conservative members from the south. Who opposed. Civil rights legislation. And Lyndon Johnson got in with him he would often come down to senator Russell's office meet with them asking questions about how he added. Asking questions about armed services in and practice and went the committee needed to do and what Richard Russell's plans where. And Richard wrestled really took commanders he helped teach he mentored him he mentioned mentored to Johnson's that the relationship became Mary. Significant particularly as Lyndon Johnson began decline. Leadership role and that French pay dividends when. Let's start working civil rights. Absolutely because the southern caucus had arranged for decades. Particularly under senator Russell Richard Russell's leadership had managed to block civil rights. Lyndon Johnson who had aspirations to move out of the senate into the White House believed that he needed to. Be seen by people across the country supports the rights so he worked with senator Russell and members of his caucus. To develop a bill that included in Lyndon Johnson a political victory. It could also swayed some of the concerns. Members of this Russell's action we can just imagine that that Lyndon Johnson would've been thinning hair. He would've probably had chairs around the fireplace he would've invited Richard Russell and other prominent members of the US senate come in ordering X. Particularly as he was. Leader in the party because much of what was happening in the same way this. The result relationship that had been developed over. After. It was this was no longer in session members would often. Drink together retreat to member's office during they we're spending a good deal of time here. And frankly it was a really different family environments. Members in the 1950s were primarily many. And their spouses work here in Washington they brought their families here at Lyndon Johnson's and we was local to the area was a really different time he didn't have families staying back home in the states has you do today great point. I think it absolutely thank you.

