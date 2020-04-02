Transcript for Iowa caucuses voting results delayed

It is 10 o'clock local here and to mourn 11 o'clock out east and we still have zero precincts reporting we've just gotten a Stephen in from the I would democratic part of their region the statement. We have our political richter recline break it down first on the other end of this here's what it reads the integrity of the results is Paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IEP is reporting out three data sets for the first time ST I would Democratic Party. What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported. And early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016. That's from the Iowa Democratic Party communications director made in the course of SuSE sort of two pieces of of interesting information here Rick the first it's on pace for Torre sixteen which which. It was at a record turnout at tells me out of reckless that's what do we know how many between sixty with the numbers were that we will be more than two out pop quiz test is this psychotic you know that's not the thank god for its artist W we'll get a little getting numbers they didn't get close yet the night that big mr. Asian gift that noble are angle gets it is a big year but if you remember that only two Kansas about right and and remember the Donald Trump is again at the running against and so the remember that there's a lot of Democrats in the state are very excited about. How all of this candidates sort of of his record field of the Democrats had so when he sixteen level excitement that's fine for the Democrats but that is not gonna. Flight people's. Seats on fire about the future of the Iowa. As a potential battleground state. But I think the more interesting visas information as this acknowledgment that there are significant problems here we've been told now for about two hours that numbers are about Roland. This is something is seriously off about this vote count. And I know that there are people that wanna throw around a lot of irresponsible terms about rings around hacking we don't know any of that at this stage what we can say confidently is that there are massive technical issues that are delaying the vote count right the right now and Iowa. And it is a 100% better. For this to get me right president to be fast but. This is going to be a massive black mark on this event if we significantly delay a winner because of technical issues given the skepticism out there around electoral process given the focus on Iowa. Given all of the changes that were put into the reforms are put in this is going to be a real problem for the Democrats. I and and we still waiting. Now it's as you said were hours into this process and not have anything in his astounding. There there is someone of the feel safe with with the paper ballots or they're there will be a paper trail tonight but to count. If we're talking about hundreds of thousands of ballots will will will take a long time we don't know the extent of the technical difficulties cracked and we don't know exactly what went wrong at this point that's right Indian according to the statement it would appear that one of the problems is that one the choke point of information that he's coming in to headquarters remember this is a party run event. This is not the state the state of Iowa this putting this on and that's a critical meeting to know about Caucasus apostles reverence for infrastructure you build now they went out. And they purchased software. For an app they built up a new app for scratched intriguingly Tom they're they haven't told anyone who built the apathy are worried. About potential hacking they're worried that people would targeted or that company would be targeted in some way so they've shrouded this happened some degree of secrecy they were scattered reports earlier in the day about problems that precinct chairs are having with the app we checked around on that we were told don't worry about it we got it under control and we have. We always have landline phones in the end but let me tell you if there's a massive failure 16100 precincts calling in at the same time you know of the Mets in the hold music you're gonna you're gonna have if your if your calling in a result on a land line from rural part of the state waiting to tell the party what just happened. Mike your Iowa guru and I know you've you've been cautious all night because he sort of know little more about the logistics and then we duke is this is your home state. Like it if explains having immediate turnaround is on pace for two when he sixteen. Four years ago on being told by by big research ABC's big researched we had 90% of the vote at this point. Sold so what's going on it did you think is technical which is is is a big deal. Side Entrust with the parties saying now kind of what's happening right now is a intake results is you have precinct can give the temporary chairs are precinct chairs that about it. I'll get these precinct sites taking in the results running the actual caucus. They're going to be calling in. And I would Democratic Party those results right now so yes there could be some hold music. But there's a judge there's a big phone bank happening. Somewhere in this building right now to do that and takes a hopefully we'll have some things self help and into modeling data coming in then four years ago. Three different metrics. Morning hit by up more than they could you is is that what we're seeing tonight with the podium more results are it would it would have affected either way I don't know that one of back to that one of the numbers semi trailer was earlier. 280. Some new registrant at a caucus site. That's a search snowball that he's every one of those people had to wait in line. To go fill out a voter registration form to either switch parties are becoming new voter can exploit and I we can do that on caucus day are. You have so you know that delays things maybe attack caucus site then you have a delay in a result getting and it just kinda snowball so again. We're still relatively early here still 10 national central time. Already see some numbers here freeze.

