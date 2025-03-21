NTSB advises risk assessments on 68 bridges after Key Bridge collapse

The bridges include iconic landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the Brooklyn Bridge and the Mackinac Bridge.

March 21, 2025

