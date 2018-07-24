Transcript for Ivanka Trump's fashion brand closes shop

Residential advisor and first daughter Ibaka trump is shelving one of the many hats she wears. She is shutting down her women's clothing line after four years in business. Allos you to believe from reading the company critics accused it of benefiting from prompts White House connections. There's also been scrutiny of the company's overseas labor practices. In a statement trump said she wants shift focus on her work in Washington.

