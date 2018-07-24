Ivanka Trump's fashion brand closes shop

More
Ivanka Trump took a leave from actively leading the women's clothing and accessories line when she came to the White House to serve in her father's administration.
0:25 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ivanka Trump's fashion brand closes shop
Residential advisor and first daughter Ibaka trump is shelving one of the many hats she wears. She is shutting down her women's clothing line after four years in business. Allos you to believe from reading the company critics accused it of benefiting from prompts White House connections. There's also been scrutiny of the company's overseas labor practices. In a statement trump said she wants shift focus on her work in Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56792693,"title":"Ivanka Trump's fashion brand closes shop","duration":"0:25","description":"Ivanka Trump took a leave from actively leading the women's clothing and accessories line when she came to the White House to serve in her father's administration. ","url":"/Politics/video/ivanka-trumps-fashion-brand-closes-shop-56792693","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.