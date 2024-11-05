'I’ve seen the energy shift' in Black men supporting Harris: Sen. Booker

Cory Booker, the Democratic senator for New Jersey and a Harris campaign surrogate, says voters have a chance to "vote for the future."

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live