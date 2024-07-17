Jewish Harvard student speaks out against campus protests

Shabbos Kestenbaum, an Orthodox Jewish Harvard student who is suing the school over its handling of the anti-Israel protests, speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

July 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live