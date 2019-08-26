Transcript for Joe Arpaio plans to run for sheriff in 2020

Back your home former chairman Joseph Arpaio wants his old job back he announced last night that he plans to run for sheriff Americo but county Arizona next year. He served as the county share for nearly 25 years before losing his position back in 2016. Arpaio was convicted of contempt of court in a racial profiling case before being pardoned by president from two years ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.