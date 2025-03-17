Judge to hear arguments if Trump Admin. violated a court order with mass deportations

Immigration lawyer Leon Fresco reacted to the Trump administration invoking the Alien Enemies Act to deport any noncitizens.

March 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live