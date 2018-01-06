Transcript for June 8, 1968: Robert F. Kennedy's funeral

Brother widow finally in nations says that farewell to senator Robert Francis Kennedy the long painful day of the burial of the second Kennedy brother struck down in the fullness of life. And in London a suspect is being held in the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King. ABC weekend news and keep McBee. Concise report of the day's events brought to you in color by ABC news. The final act in the stunning tragedy of Robert Francis Kennedy began this morning with a stirring ceremony in Saint Patrick's Cathedral here in New York civic. Funeral train Laura's body from New York Washington past tens of thousands of Americans. Like senator was then brought was final resting place there is brotherhood president at Arlington national summit there. Here's a portion of today's unique. And painful and. My brother need not be idealized. Or enlarged in death beyond. What he wasn't might. Be remembered simply as a good and decent man. We saw wrong and tried to write it. So are suffering and tried to heal it. So war. And tried to stop. Those of us who love them. In and take him to his rest today. Pray that what he runs to us. What he wished for others. Who someday come to pass for all the world. As he said many times. In many parts of this nation. Those he touched. And who sought to touch him. Some analysts see things as they aren't saying why. I dream things that have a word and say why not. Okay. Okay.

