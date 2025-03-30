Tensions heighten as April 2 tariff deadline approaches 

On “This Week,” Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang reports on potential fallout from Trump’s tariffs if they are implemented on April 2.

March 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live