Kamala Harris addresses nation after conceding election to Donald Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses supporters at Howard University after calling President-elect Donald Trump earlier in the day to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election.

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live