Kamala Harris, Donald Trump shake hands again at 9/11 anniversary ceremony

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump shook hands again Wednesday morning as they arrived at the 9/11 anniversary ceremony in downtown Manhattan.

September 11, 2024

