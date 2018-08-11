Kemp claims win in governor's race, though ABC News has not projected a winner

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who has declared victory in the gubernatorial race, says he is stepping down as the state's top election official to begin his transition to governor.
1:02 | 11/08/18

