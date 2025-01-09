Actress, family flee LA fires: ‘All the girls’ schools have burned down’

Heather Lawless evacuated her Pacific Palisades home with her three young daughters.

January 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live