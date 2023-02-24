First lady Jill Biden, on trip to Africa, maintains Biden will run again

First lady Jill Biden, on a five-day, two-nation trip to Africa, told The Associated Press on Friday that President Joe Biden intends to run for president again.

February 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live