In pursuant to the provisions of senate resolution 47. The managers for the house representatives has. Sixteen hour. To make a presentation of their case. The senator or now here you. And who recognizes mr. manager or asked him to begin a presentation of the cage. The house represented the stress can. And thank you very much Mr. President members of the senate good morning good day. As some people think this trial is contest of lawyers are even worse. A competition between political parties it's neither it's a moment of truth for America. My late father Marcus raskin once wrote democracy needs the ground to stand upon him background is the true. America needs the truth about ex president trumps role in inciting the insurrection on January 6 because it threatened to our government. And it disrupted it easily could've destroyed. The peaceful transfer of power in the United States for the first time in 233. Years. It was suggested yesterday by president trumps council that this is really like. A very bad accident were natural disaster. We're lots of people get injured or killed in society is just out looking for someone to blame. And that's a natural and normal human reaction. According to president's council but he says it's totally unfair in this case. President trump according to mr. castor is essentially an innocent bystander. Who got swept up. In this catastrophe but did nothing wrong. In this assertion. Mr. castor and air and only echoes his client tech's president trump who declared after the insurrection and that the his conduct in the affair. Was totally appropriate. In therefore we can only assume. He could do and would do the exact same thing again. Because he said his conduct was totally appropriate. So. Now the factual inquiry of the trial is squarely posed for us the jurisdictional constitutional issue is gone. Whether you were persuaded by that president's constitutional analysis yesterday were not. The senate voted to rejected. And so the senate is now properly. Exercising its jurisdiction and sitting as a quarter impeachment. Conducting a trial. On the facts. We are having a trial on the facts. The house says ex president Donald Trump. Incited a violent insurrection. Against congress and the constitution. And the people. The president's lawyers in the president's a.'s conduct was totally appropriate. And he's essentially an innocent victim of circumstances. Like the other innocent victims that we'll see getting caught up in all of the violence and chaos. Over the next several days. The evidence will be for you to see and hear in digest. The evidence will show you. That ex president trump was no innocent bystander. Evidence will show that he clearly incited. The January 6 construction. You'll show that Donald Trump surrendered his role as commander in chief and became the insider. In chief. Of a dangerous instruction. And this was as one of our colleagues put it's a coach and Lee on January 6 itself. The greatest betrayal. Of the presidential oath in the history. Of the United States. Evidence will show you that he saw coming and was not remotely surprised by the violence. Among the violence. Inexorably and inevitably came as predicted and overran this body. In the house of represented as with chaos. We will show you. That he completely abdicated his duty as commander in chief to stop the violence. And protect the government. And protect our officers and protect our people. He violated his oath of office to preserve. Protect and defend the constitution. The government in the people's United States. Evidence will show you that he assembled inflamed and incited his followers to descend upon the capital to stop the steel. To block vice president hence. And congress from finalizing. His opponent's election victory. Over him. Who show. That he had been warned that these followers were prepared for a violent attack. Targeting us that the capital through media reports law enforcement reports and even arrests. In short we will prove that the impeach president was no innocent bystander. Whose conduct was totally appropriate. And should be a standard for future presidents. But that he incited this attack. And he saw coming. Tell us. They may have felt like chaos and madness but there was method in the madness that day. This was an organized attack on the counting of the Electoral College votes in joint session of the United States congress. And to the twelfth amendment hundred electoral count act. To prevent. Vice president Mike Pence and to prevent us. From route. From counting sufficient Electoral College votes. To certify. Joseph Biden's a victory of 300 insects to 230 chew. In the Electoral College. A margin that the president trumpet declared a landslide. In 2016. When my colleague mr. nuclear speaks after me he will set forth in detail the exact road map of all the evidence in the case. My fellow house manners and I will then take you through that evidence step by step so everyone can see. Exactly how these events unfolded. But I want to tell you a few key reasons right now. There we know this case is not about blaming an innocent bystander. For the horrific violence and harm that took place on generate sets. This is about holding accountable the person singularly responsible. For inciting the attack. Let's start with December 12. You'll see during this trial a man who praised. And encouraged. And cultivated violence. We have just begun to fight he says more than a month after the election has taken place. And that's before the second million magaw march or rally that ended in serious violence. And even the burning of a church. And as the president forecast it was only the beginning. On December 19. Eighteen days before January 6. He told his base about where the battle. Would be that they would fight next January 6 would be why don't he promised to be there will be wild. Said the president of the United States of America. And that too turned out to be true. You'll see in the days that followed Donald Trump continue to aggressively promote January 6 to his followers. The event was scheduled at the pre tight at the precise time that congress would be meeting in joint session. Two count Electoral College votes. And to finalize. The 20/20 presidential election in fact. In the days leading up to this tack you'll learn that there were countless. Social media post news stories. And most importantly credible reports from FBI in capitol police but that thousands gathering for the president save America march. Were violent organized with weapons and were targeting the capital. This mob got organized so openly because as they would later scream in these halls and as they posted on forms before the attack. They were sent here by the president they were invited here by the president of the United States of America and when they showed up. Knowing of these reports that the crowd was angry and it was armed it. Here's what Donald Trump told them. President trump ripped the crowd into a frenzy exhorting followers if you don't fight like hell. You're not going to have a country. Anymore. In many aims straight to capitol declaring. You'll never take back our country with weakness you have to show strength. And you have to be strong. He told them to fight like hell. And they brought us hell on that day. Incited by president trump his mob attacked the capital. This assault unfolded live on television. Before a horrified nation. According to those around him at the time this is our president trump. Reportedly responded to the attack that we saw him in sight. In public. Delight. Enthusiasm. Confusion. As to why others around him weren't as happy as he wars. Trump incited the January 6 attack. And when his mob overran and occupied the senate and attacked the house and assaulted law enforcement. He watched it on TV like a reality show. He reveled in it. And he did nothing to help us as commander in chief instead he served as the insider. In chief sending tweets. That only further incited. The rampaging mob he made statements lauding and sympathize and with the insurrection arrests. Over at 4:17 PM. Over three hours after beginning the seeds for the very first time we spoke out route. Not on Twitter spoke out loud to the American people here's what he set. I know you pay. I know your her. She might be saying are right the president is going to console us now he's gonna reassure America he knows our pain he knows were hurt. We've just seen these horrific images. Officers being inhaled and smashed over the head. We just been under attack for three hours but here's what he actually goes on to say. I know UK. I know yours. We had an election. That was stolen from us it was a landslide election. And everyone knows that especially the other side. So do you think he's about to decry the mayhem and violence the unprecedented spectacle. Of this mob attack on the US capitol. But he still promoting the big lie. That was responsible. For inflaming an inciting the mob in the first place. If anyone ever had a doubt as to his focus that day. It was not to defend us it was not to console us it was to praise and sympathize and commiserate with the rampaging mob. He was to continue to act as insider and chief not commander in chief by telling the mob that there are election had been stolen from them. Even then after that vicious attack he continued to spread. The big lie. And as everyone here knows. Joseph Biden won by more than seven million votes. And 306 to 232. In the Electoral College but Donald Trump refused to accept his lost even after this attack. Any celebrated the people who violently interfered with the peaceful transfer of power for the first time. In American history and did that and his urgent. And when you'd. Did in this video finally tell them to go home in peace he added this message. We love you. Your very special. December's members of the senate. This is it today. That will live in disgrace. In American history. That is unless throughout come on trump. Because this is what he treated before he went to bed that night at 601 PM. Not console in the nation. Not referring every reassuring everyone in the government were secured not a single word. That entire day condemning the violent insurrection. What he says. These are the things and events that happened. When is sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously. In viciously stripped away from great patriots. Who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long go home with love and in peace remember this date. Forever. These are the things and events that happen and when a sacred landslide election victory so unceremoniously. And viciously stripped away. From great patriots in other words this was all. Perfectly natural and foreseeable. To Donald Trump. At the beginning today told two is coming it ended the day he basically says I told you this would happen in many ads. Remember this day forever. But not as a day of disgrace to day of horror and trauma as the rest of us remember it but as a day of celebration. The day of commemoration. If we let it be you'll be a day of continuation. A call to action and are rallying cry. For the next two rounds of insurrection or a justice. Because all of this is totally appropriate. Senators the stakes of this trial. Could not be more serious. Every American young and old and in between. Is invited to participate with us in this essential journey. To find the facts and sure the truth. Trials are public events in a democracy. And no trial is more public or significant than an impeachment trial. Because that instruction brought shocking violence. Bloodshed and pain in the nation's capital. And we will be showing relevant clips of the mob's attack on police officers. In other innocent people we do urge parents and teachers to exercise close review of what young people are watching here. And please watch along with them if you're Allard member watched. The impeachment matters we'll try to give warnings before the most graphic and disturbing violence that took place and Sharon. We believe that the managers comprehensive and meticulous presentation. Will lead to one powerful and irresistible conclusion. Donald Trump committed a massive crime against our constitution and our people and the worst. Violation of the presidential oath of office in the history of the United States of America. For this he was impeached by the House of Representatives and he must be convicted. By the United States senate. Before I closer want to address the constitutional issue still lingering from yesterday's argument. To president. Obviously is still exploring ways to change to start subject and talk about anything other than his responsibility for inciting the attack. We heard a lot yesterday about his claim that this incitement of insurrection was perfectly appropriate because it somehow protected by the First Amendment. And this little diversion caught my I'd because I've been a professor of constitutional law in the First Amendment for decades. And as will demonstrate over the course the trial the factual premise in the legal underpinnings. Of that claim are all wrong. They present president trump is merely like that guy at a rally expressing a political opinion that we disagree with and now we're trying to put him in jail or. That has nothing to do with the reality of these charges where his constitutional offense. The particular political opinions being expressed. Are not why we impeach the president and I'm nothing to do with that he makes no difference what the ideological contents of the mob wars. And if we license and forgive incitement to violent instruction by militants from followers this week you can be sure there will be a whole bunch of new. Ideological flavors coming soon. As will demonstrate with overwhelming evidence portraying trump is a guy on the street being punished for his ideas. It's a false description of his actions he's intent in the role that he played on January 6. When he will fully incited an instructor in an insurrection airy mob. To riot at the capitol. Last week a 144 constitutional scholars including Floyd Abrams. A ferocious defender of free speech Charles freed. President Reagan's solicitor general. Stephen calibrated the co-founder of the Federalist society. Released a statement calling the president's First Amendment arguments legally frivolous. Legally frivolous adding we all agree that the First Amendment does not prevent the senate from convicting president trump. And disqualifying. Him from holding future office. They went on to say no reasonable scholar or tourist. Could conclude that president trump heady first amendment rights to incite a violent attack on the seat. Of the legislative branch or than to sit back and watch on television as congress was terrorized. In the capital sacked. Incitement to violence is of course not protected by the First Amendment that's what most Americans. Have dismissed Donald Trump's First Amendment. Rhetoric. Simply by. Referring to justice Oliver Wendell Holmes is handy phrase. You can't. Shout fire in a crowded Peter but even that time honored principle. Doesn't begin to capture how off base the argument it is this case is much worse. Did someone who falsely shouts fire in a crowded theater it's a more like a case. Where the town fire chief. Who's paid to put out fires sends a mob not to yell fire in a crowded theater but to actually set the theater on fire. And who then when the fire alarms go off in the calls start flooding into the fire department. Asking for help does nothing but sit back encourage the mob to continue its Rampage and watch the fire spread on TV. With glee and delight. So then we say this lawyers chief should never be allowed to hold this public job again. And you're fired in your permanently disqualified. And he objects. And he says. Were violating his free speech rights just because he's. Pro mop or pro fire or whatever might be. Mop. I mean you you really don't need to go to law school to figure out what's wrong with that argument here's the key. Undoubtedly a private person can run around this breed at on the street expressing his or her support for the enemies of the United States. In advocating the overthrow of United States government. You've got a rate to do that under the First Amendment. But if the president spent all of his days doing that. Uttering the exact same words expressing support for their enemies of the United States and for overthrowing the government is there anyone here who doubts. That this would be a violation. Of his oath of office to preserve protect and defend the constitution and United States and that he or she could be impeached for doing that. Look at your president the United States you've chosen a side. With their oath of office and if you break it. We can impeach convict remove. And disqualified you permanently from holding any office of honor trust or profit under the United States. As Justice Scalia once said a memorably. You can't ride with the cops. And root for the robbers. And if you become administrator in chief. To the insurrection. You can expect to be on the payroll as commander in chief for the union. Trump was the president United States and its Warner preserve protect. And defend the constitution he had an affirmative. Binding duty one that set him apart from everyone else in the country to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. Including all the laws against assault in federal officers destroying federal property. Violently threatening members of congress and the vice president. Interfering with federal elections in dozens of other federal laws that are well known to all of you. When he incited insurrection on January 6 he broke got both. He violated that duty. And that's why we're here today and that's why he has no credible constitutional defense. I'll tell you a final sad story in this kaleidoscope of sadness and terror and violence. Whatever capital officers who defended. Bust that day. Was a longtime veteran of our force a brave and honorable public servant who spent several hours. Battling the mob as part of one of those blue lines defending the capital. In our democracy. For several hours straight. As the marauders punched and kicked in Malden and spit upon and hit officers with baseball bats and fire extinguishers. Curse the cops and stormed our capital. He defended us and he lived it every minute of his oath of office. And afterwards. Overwhelmed by a motion. He broke down in the rotunda. In he cried for fifteen minutes. Any shouted out. I got called. In and worked fifteen times today. In any recorded. I sat down with one my buddies. Another black guy in tears just started streaming down my face and I said. What to ask man. Is this America. That's the question before all of you. In this trial is this America. Can our country and our democracy ever be the same. If we don't hold accountable the person responsible for inciting the violent attack. Against our country our capital and our democracy. And all of those who serve us so faithfully and on a reporting. Is this America. Mr. new crews will now provide. A road map a road map power evidentiary case.

