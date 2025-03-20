NTSB investigators call for safety reviews of numerous American bridges

One year after a tragic bridge collapse in Baltimore, the National Transportation Safety Board identified 68 bridges across the United States requiring a current risk assessment.

March 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live