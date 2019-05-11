Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone arrives for criminal trial

More
In January, former special counsel Robert Mueller indicted Stone on five counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of justice
0:29 | 11/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone arrives for criminal trial
President trumps former confidant Roger Stone smiled and nodded as he arrived at court for the start of his trial. Stone is accused of obstruction of justice witness tampering and lying to the house committee investigation. West investigating question interference in the 2016 election. A jury selection he is expected to get under way today. Opening statements could begin as early as tomorrow former White House advisor Steve Bannon and other political heavyweights are expected to testify.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"In January, former special counsel Robert Mueller indicted Stone on five counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of justice","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66767117","title":"Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone arrives for criminal trial ","url":"/Politics/video/longtime-trump-confidant-roger-stone-arrives-criminal-trial-66767117"}