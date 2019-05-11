Transcript for Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone arrives for criminal trial

President trumps former confidant Roger Stone smiled and nodded as he arrived at court for the start of his trial. Stone is accused of obstruction of justice witness tampering and lying to the house committee investigation. West investigating question interference in the 2016 election. A jury selection he is expected to get under way today. Opening statements could begin as early as tomorrow former White House advisor Steve Bannon and other political heavyweights are expected to testify.

