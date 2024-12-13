UNICEF official on humanitarian aid needed for Syria

UNICEF official Salim Oweis discusses the needs on the ground in Syria for civilians and children following the collapse of the al-Assad regime.

December 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live