Transcript for Los Angeles mayor announces he is not launching presidential run

I realize that this is what I am meant to do. This is where I want to be. And this is a place where we have so much exciting work to finish. I also realize in my thinking that I'm kind of old fashioned. It maybe I hope today but I kind of believe that whenever possible but you should finish the job that you set out to do. And finally I also know that the two things I love the most my family and my city are right here in LA. So I decided not to throw my hat into the ring to run for president in 20/20. This was not easy decision given the extraordinary times that we live in. That's an American like so many of us we look to Washington for our better angels. We look to government that would be kind and caring. But today we see when that is corrupt and cruel. The first always say how excited I am for come. She called me in the midst of the teachers' strike here to tell me personally because we've been friends for a long time which was running. My set how proud I was of her. I remembered walking in the snow Whitner is you or call for. Senator Barack Obama. And I'm just so proud of this country that at least until I think the latest guy jumped in more women than men jumped in. But a woman of color and somebody who is as dynamic and as. Incredible as she is in the race. But I said from the beginning nobody jumping and was what this decision is about you can never make that decision I wouldn't run for mayor if it was about being an underdog or who else is in the race you've got to really listen to your own heart. So I'm very proud of her body had 0%. My decision.

