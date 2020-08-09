Transcript for McConnell’s 'pause' damaged economy: Schumer

Too many businesses remain closed. Schools begin the year under a dark cloud of uncertainty. And our economy faces the greatest crisis since the Great Depression. The United States is eleven point five million sharp short eleven point five million of where we were at the start of February. And the number of jobs that have been permanently lost his rising. And alarming rate. All of this reflects a tragic reality. President trump has led the worst response to Covert nineteen of any nation on earth. It is what it is. The economic pain of the pandemic was mitigated by our action in March when Democrats insisted. On a robust stimulus bill that became the cares act. One of our policies included in that bill enhanced unemployment benefits. Has kept nearly twelve million Americans. From property. Those benefits have now mostly expired. And the stimulus provided by the cares act has been exhausted. The pandemic threat and economic hardship from millions of American workers and families however is ongoing and painful. Speaker Pelosi and I've been trying to negotiate with the White House and another round of relief. Spin arduous. Democrats offered to meet our Republican colleagues in the middle. But the White House has refused to make any significant compromise. Here in the senate. The Republican majority leader has kept the senate on Paulus. While the nation suffered. When they tried to draft a relief package in July. Senate Republicans flail for two weeks. Before announcing a series of separate incoherent proposals that lacked the support of surprise. Senate Republicans. It was someone popular within the Republican conference. Leader McConnell never even brought it up for a vote. Now after more than four months of long in action. After sitting on the sidelines. Well we tried to negotiate with picnic in recalcitrant right White House senate Republicans are finally finally. Realizing the damage their cause. The McConnell Paulus has done to the American economy. And our nation's health.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.