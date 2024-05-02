Members of Congress demand answers on Mario Andretti's rejection from F1

Former F1 world champion Mario Andretti held a press conference with lawmakers Wednesday demanding answers regarding his team's exclusion from races.

May 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live