Transcript for Metal fencing around Capitol to come down

The fencing and sold around the capital after the January 6 insurrection started coming down as early as tomorrow officials say the removal is expected to take three days weather permitting. And the building will remain closed to most visitors meanwhile sources tell ABC news House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is now planning to appoint Republicans to the select committee. It will investigate the capital attack he gets to choose five lawmakers. First and three officers have been a release from the hospital after being shot in Chicago. Police say two ATF agents and Chicago police officer were working undercover early Wednesday. When they were wounded a person of interest is being questioned. President Biden talked to Chicago's mayor after arriving in the city yesterday they discuss federal help to crack down on gun trafficking in Chicago and other major cities.

