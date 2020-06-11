Transcript for New Mexico secretary of state: ‘Counting ballots is nothing new’

While the American public is kept at the edge of their seat by four key states we'll take a moment to reiterate the fact that counting ballots after Election Day. Is nothing new there now despite the president's recent false claims about quote illegal votes there is no evidence of this according to reiterate that in joining us now is the president of the national organization of secretaries of state was also New Mexico's secretary of state Maggie Toulouse Oliver. Secretary thanks so much for joining us. Things you say you're the president moments ago how dangerous would you say those kinds of claims of of he legal votes of election fraud are. Well they're terribly interest because we all know our election officials around the country be the democratic Republican or independent are all following the laws and their seeks their they have so many eyes on the process. You know we were talking here on the newscast earlier couch yeah. Yeah all of these independent observers you know folks coming British teens watching every step of the process the fact of the matter is there's no person that kind of behaviors going on each at the end here election officials are doing their job they're doing it well they're doing here. And we're seeing some images coming out of states like Arizona and Nevada where protesters are wanting the count to stop some even showing up armed apparently are you concerned at all for the safety of these ballot counters and election officials. What we should all be true. Search and unfortunately this was an all too predictable potential outcome when you you have the kind you know unfortunate rhetoric that we've been hearing around the election making what's really important she is that. Why enforcement is working together with secretary's seat in every state to make sure wish that those election officials. Every single poll worker every single county clerk her local election official she has the protection that they need that want horseman is going to make sure that they're taking care ash but just imagine the stress but they're all under there's so much scrutiny already each watching them. I'm after every step of this process to have that added pressure in concern ranch personal and physical CT is just really unfortunate. I'm sure that many of the secretaries of state had prepared for a lot of different contingencies are you hearing from any of them about some unexpected challenges. You know secretary of state and chief election officials around the country are always preparing for the Danvers seen. Where we are right now and that's closed selection process was. Absolutely for seen implants or on things are going very smoothly. Their really have not been a whole lot of hiccups are interactions of the process search anything that's occurred to me it weren't typical of any change we're actually seeing some of these processes happened more swiftly that may potentially could couch because of the excellent planning and preparation that went into this election. And we've heard from multiple secretaries of state on the show tells of their biggest concern in this election. This misinformation and how they go to battle would you say is still being fought by secretaries of state against misinformation in these battleground states right. Now it. Well you know her perfect example. That pressure be gay a cartoon that went around this morning wearing weeks we heard absurd hearing rumors that you'd Easter sur. It would invalidate the ballot which is completely untrue because it. Ballots are actually programs for this exact currents so that they always be written every circumstance so she does have certainly been the biggest thorn in our site as election officials especially the slash bench with a pandemic on top of everything else trying to make sure that voters RC and how the cracked Indonesians has been huge challenge and it is going tour meaning huge challenge as we continue in these days and weeks and into the future. And to end on a somewhat lighter note currently three out of the four states being washed up female secretaries of state this year marks 100 years and some women were given granted the right to vote. That make you feel about progress women in office have made in this country. I I personally incredibly proud bees are all close friends and colleagues of mine they're doing incredible work should I. And they're doing it wit and easing its Asians and clarity and vote yes I. They're really able to get this incredibly important job done interstate cool under the pressure I just wanna add all of those lady's state think you so much for what you're doing and we're all your free out. Secretary Maggie to lose Oliver thanks so much for your time we appreciate it. Think you.

