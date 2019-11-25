Transcript for Michael Bloomberg enters presidential race

We turn out to one of the richest men in the world officially entering the race for president Michael Bloomberg is launching an unconventional campaign. His rivals are accusing the billionaire of trying to buy the election. Overnight Michael Bloomberg spotted at his new headquarters after making it official. For president the former New York may your announcing his candidacy for president dropping more than 37 million dollars on a TV ad campaign. It's the largest of the 20/20 election cycle so far. His fellow candidates firing back accusing Bloomberg who is worth an estimated. Fifty billion dollars of trying to buy the election. That is why vote like billion it's like mr. Bloomberg and opted to get very flaw in this election. Billionaires that they can just common violence and sentence me to minus one. Bloomberg's ad will air in several key battleground states and while he won't have enough donors to qualify for December's debate. He could be on the stage for January. Maybe they argument is hey have got more money than the guy in the White House I don't think they're gonna buy that I think they want some one different. In the week leading up to the announcement Bloomberg apologize for the NYPD is controversial stop and frisk policy a tactic he defended for years following his time as mayor. Even after a federal judge found it violated the rights of minorities. However today I want you to really know that I realize stack them. I was wrong. Analysts say that Bloomberg is adopting a nationwide strategy trying to win larger primary states. While skipping smaller states early on like Iowa and New Hampshire. The president's campaign is responding saying they can keep adding more names to the pie ill but no one beats trump. Meanwhile now that he's. Running for president this is interesting the new service that bears his name. Is making some new rules journalists at Bloomberg News we'll not be allowed to investigate Bloomberg or any of his rivals while he's a candidate.

