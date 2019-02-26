Transcript for Michael Cohen begins 3 days of testimony on Capitol Hill

Buckle up Wednesday expected to be the first. Blockbuster hearing up here on Capitol Hill of the year and today it'll be a test for both the White House. And the newly elected members of congress Democrats have been itching for a chance to grill someone in president trumps. Inner circle and Michael Cohen will be their first chance at that. Lawmakers want to hear from him on everything. From the president's personal finances his taxes questions about conflict of interest with his business's dealings with the trump. Foundation. I dissident a lot of questions too about those hush money payments in the days before the election. And big picture lawmakers will want to know if the president was ever misleading with the American people or the ever to wreck did. Members of his team to lie to congress or lie to investigators. One key distinction to look for tomorrow. Differences between Michael Cohen accusing the president of something in the past or something in the president. His team says that he is prepared to accuse the president of criminal behavior since taking office and he does that and if he provides. Evidence of criminal behavior well that's at eight at this White House is going to have to respond to quickly. And it could have huge implications for further investigation up here on Capitol Hill. Mary Alice parks ABC news Capitol Hill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.