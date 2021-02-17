Movement to enact Equal Rights Amendment renewed

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the revived efforts to enact the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution, tapping into the urgency of the “she-cession” caused by the global pandemic.
8:11 | 02/17/21

