Transcript for NYC mayor extends curfew amid violence and vandalism

A police officer was hit by a car yesterday appears to be quite purposeful that's unacceptable police officers shot at unacceptable. That does not move us forward anyway does that is a criminal. Not a protestor. We cannot move forward in less we stand up together. When there's an affront to all of us an attack on a police officer is an attack on all of us pure and simple. So. I know we can overcome this. I know weekend. For not take some actions to make sure we get through these days. And then we haven't crucial work to do in this city. It's hard to remember in some ways. That just a few days ago literally all we were talking about was the pandemic. We have a lot to do. I'm crow justice reform we have a lot to do on healing wounds we have a lot to do on ensuring they'll be peace and order in this city. But guess what the pandemic is still there and we must address that. And we need to reopen the city and we are moving forward on Monday June 8 we've got a lot to do to get ready. When I got back to that discussion took. So. We will take steps immediately. To assure. That there will be peace and order today and tonight and all week in New York City. I'm extending. The curfew which I announced would need beginning again at 8 PM tonight. Going until 5 AM Wednesday morning we're gonna continue. That curfew for the remainder of this week. 8 PM each evening to 0:5 AM the next morning. We're gonna ensure. There are additional NYPD resources where they're needed. We're gonna work. Actively and strategically to stop any just quarter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.