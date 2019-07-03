Transcript for Paul Manafort faces 1st sentencing for financial crimes

Former drug campaign chairman Paul made a fort will be sentenced today for tax and bank fraud at a fort who turns seventy next month is facing up to 24 years in prison. We deal to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller esteem collapsed after a judge ruled that man a fort repeatedly lied to prosecutors. A stunning revelation on Capitol Hill senator Martha mixed Sally telling fellow lawmakers that she was raped by one of her superiors in the military. The Arizona Republican as the first you know air force fighter pilot a flying combat she shared her story during a hearing on sexual assault in the military. Explain why she suffered in silence instead of coming forward. I am also a military sexual assaults a driver. But unlike so many brave survivors. I didn't report being sex with something. I didn't trust the system. I blame myself. As a seem to be confused. And I thought I was strong. But felt powerless. The perpetrators abuse their position of power in profound ways. And in one case I was preyed upon and then raped by a superior officer. But Sally said when she finally spoke out years later she was horrified by how it was handled and felt like the system was victimizing are all over again. The air force says they are appalled and deeply sorry for what Sally experience and they're committed to eliminating this behavior.

