Paul Manafort faces 1st sentencing for financial crimes

More
Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, will face sentencing on Thursday in one of two cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.
1:25 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paul Manafort faces 1st sentencing for financial crimes
Former drug campaign chairman Paul made a fort will be sentenced today for tax and bank fraud at a fort who turns seventy next month is facing up to 24 years in prison. We deal to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller esteem collapsed after a judge ruled that man a fort repeatedly lied to prosecutors. A stunning revelation on Capitol Hill senator Martha mixed Sally telling fellow lawmakers that she was raped by one of her superiors in the military. The Arizona Republican as the first you know air force fighter pilot a flying combat she shared her story during a hearing on sexual assault in the military. Explain why she suffered in silence instead of coming forward. I am also a military sexual assaults a driver. But unlike so many brave survivors. I didn't report being sex with something. I didn't trust the system. I blame myself. As a seem to be confused. And I thought I was strong. But felt powerless. The perpetrators abuse their position of power in profound ways. And in one case I was preyed upon and then raped by a superior officer. But Sally said when she finally spoke out years later she was horrified by how it was handled and felt like the system was victimizing are all over again. The air force says they are appalled and deeply sorry for what Sally experience and they're committed to eliminating this behavior.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61527644,"title":"Paul Manafort faces 1st sentencing for financial crimes","duration":"1:25","description":"Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, will face sentencing on Thursday in one of two cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.","url":"/Politics/video/paul-manafort-faces-1st-sentencing-financial-crimes-61527644","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.