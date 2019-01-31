Pelosi draws red line: No money for border wall

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will allow a floor vote on any bipartisan border security proposal, but she insisted "there's not going to be any wall money in the legislation."
1:15 | 01/31/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pelosi draws red line: No money for border wall
There's not going to be any woman in in and legislation. The however if they have some suggestions of that certain localities. If weird. I'm. Technology. Come infrastructures that said that the ports of entry might need more ports of entry women who are some roads. That's that's part of the negotiations and wouldn't it is not a negotiation for the president's. This let congress police say today congress'. It doesn't matter what congress does. I knew that he wanted to mean half fumbles really of present in two fronts to have congress he completely irrelevant. And how we meet the needs of the American people from. And let them work their will I'm an appropriate. Think that's where one places was forged intelligence. Sims that subject and the president intelligence and appropriations. And they know that they know their brief they know their limitations in terms of at financial resources. And have to choose the best way to use the money for the American people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

