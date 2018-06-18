Transcript for President Trump doubles down on immigration amid backlash

It's the trump administration's zero tolerance policy that's resulted in some 2000. Kids being taken away from their families who are Seeking Asylum we have the worst immigration laws. In the entire world. You see about child separations see what's going on that. President trump is blaming Democrats don't do zero tolerance policy isn't a law. Is being carried out by his administration. Or resting undocumented immigrants in separating them from their children. Why would you bring children mix you if you know you would be released. And not prosecute. Images from Homeland Security show men women and children. Behind chain link cages Selma on bare floors we spoke of fathers whose children have been ripped from their arms. Who have no idea when or if they would see their children again the battle over undocumented immigrants crossing the border into the US rages on. New numbers from health and human services show just under 121000. Kids in their custody most of whom were unaccompanied minors. President trump tweeting big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently change their culture. The United States will not be. A migrant camp. And it will not be a refugee holding. Facility. House bigger Paul Ryan said the house will take up to immigration bills as early as this week. At this point it's unclear exactly what they'll say but sources telling BC news Bullock will address the issue of families being separated. Today Norman ABC news Washington.

