Tornado emergency in Oklahoma

WABC-TV meteorologist Jeff Smith with the latest on the storms leaving millions under severe weather alerts.

November 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live